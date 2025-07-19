2026 World Cup: FIFA considers moving games from USA to Canada amid immigration policies

The global football governing body, FIFA, is reportedly weighing the possibility of relocating some of the 2026 World Cup matches from the United States to Canada.

This move comes amid growing apprehension over the US immigration policies that have sparked criticism from fans, human rights organizations, and media alike.

Recent tightening of visa regulations has created significant barriers for entire delegationsâ€”including fans, journalists, and support staffâ€”seeking entry into the US.

With up to 43 countries currently banned from traveling to the US, even nations qualified for the World Cup, such as Iran, may find their fans barred from attending, leaving players to compete in near-empty stadiums.

These restrictions have raised serious questions about FIFA’s commitment to its own core principles, particularly those emphasizing “access and non-discrimination,” as well as its pledge to uphold human rights and promote inclusion.

While the United States boasts strong financial backing for the tournament, Canada emerges as a more practical alternative.

The neighboring country offers not only logistical strengths and political neutrality but also greater stability in terms of immigration policies.

FIFA faces a delicate balancing act: it must ensure that its values of anti-discrimination, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion are safeguarded, while also avoiding any conflicts of interest that could undermine the integrity of the tournament.

The decision on whether to move matches to Canada is expected to reflect these priorities.