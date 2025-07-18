2026 Sports Festival: Enugu Govt to rebuild Awgu games village, upgrade Azikiwe stadium

By Steve Oko

As preparations intensify for the 2026 National Sports Festival, the Enugu State Government has unveiled plans for massive infrastructural upgrades at key sporting venues across the state, including the total reconstruction of the moribund Awgu Games Village and comprehensive renovation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Greater Awgu Media Professionals (GAMP), the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu Jnr., disclosed that Governor Peter Mbah has approved the building of a brand-new Games Village in Awgu, designed to meet international sporting standards.

“Awgu Games Village will play a pivotal role in our hosting plans. It is a completely new development that will include world-class facilities such as a mini-stadium, standard athletic tracks, indoor sports halls, gymnastics arenas, a gymnasium, and provisions for sports like boxing and athletics,” Ekweremadu said.

He explained that the Games Village is intended to provide comprehensive accommodation and sporting infrastructure for both athletes and officials, positioning Awgu as one of the major venues for the 2026 festival.

Despite funding challenges, the Commissioner assured that deliberate efforts are being made to incorporate high-standard tracks and essential facilities to bolster athletics and other sporting events. He also revealed plans to introduce water sports such as rowing and canoeing, which may be hosted at Ugbo Dam in Awgu, pending its readiness.

“The host state has the liberty to nominate optional sports, and Enugu is taking advantage of that to broaden the festival’s scope,” he said.

Ekweremadu said all construction projects are expected to be completed within 12 months, with a target completion date of July 2026 to allow for test events ahead of the festival, which is slated for the fourth quarter of the year.

At the iconic Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Commissioner disclosed that extensive upgrades are already underway. These include:

A FIFA-certified turf to replace the current playing pitch

A fully covered main bowl to improve spectator comfort

Installation of an IAAF-certified PU track, replacing the current unfit surface

A new Olympic-standard swimming pool with diving platforms and spectator stands

Remodeling of the indoor sports arena with new wooden flooring, upgraded lighting, and improved ventilation

Other festival venues include the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), which will host temporary sporting facilities such as hockey on AstroTurf, while indoor games like chess, scrabble, and Ayo will be held at the air-conditioned International Conference Centre.

Chairman of GAMP, Comrade Regis Anukwuoji, commended the Commissioner for his visionary approach and praised Governor Mbah’s unprecedented investment in sports infrastructure.

“We laud the decision to resuscitate Awgu Games Village. Beyond its role in the 2026 Sports Festival, the facility will have lasting socio-economic and cultural impact on the Awgu community, which has long suffered marginalization,” Anukwuoji said.

He expressed optimism that the infrastructural investments would serve long-term purposes beyond the festival, promoting youth engagement, economic development, and regional pride.

Other members of GAMP, made up of journalists and media professionals of Awgu extraction, were present during the visit, lending their support to the state’s ambitious preparations.