2025 WHD: Benue to intensify hepatitis vaccination, testing, treatment

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government is to launch targeted campaigns in the three senatorial zones of the state to promote vaccination, testing, treatment and also dispell the myths about hepatitis.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese made this known Monday while briefing the media in Makurdi as part of activities to mark the 2025 World Hepatitis Day with the theme “365: Let’s Break It Down (Constituency by Constituency)”

Dr. Ortese pointed out that the year’s theme was a call to action by stakeholders to decentralise the fight against hepatitis, localise strategies, and to ensure that no community was left behind.

He noted that “Hepatitis remains a silent killer, yet it is preventable, treatable, and in the case of Hepatitis C, curable. But to achieve elimination, we must act with urgency, precision, and collective responsibility.”

He observed that available records indicated that many people remain undiagnosed, untreated, and unaware of their status due to limited awareness, stigma, and gaps in healthcare access.

The Commissioner emphasised that “the theme “365” reminds us that hepatitis elimination is a year-round mission. We cannot afford to focus only on today. Instead, we must break down the 365 days of the year into actionable, localized efforts, constituency by constituency.”

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to eliminate hepatitis from the state assuring that “we will launch targeted campaigns in the senatorial zones, dispelling myths and promoting vaccination, testing, and treatment. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community champions will be mobilised as advocates. Free screening programs will be conducted across the three zones of the state, to ensure early detection.”

While stressing that the government would soon address the issue of access to antiviral therapies, particularly for hepatitis B and C, the Commissioner assured that training for healthcare workers would also be intensified to improve diagnosis and management.

He said “we will continue to strengthen immunization programs to ensure every child is vaccinated against hepatitis B at birth. Safe injection practices and blood screening will be optimised across health facilities.”

Dr. Ortese pointed out that the elimination of hepatitis would not be achieved by the government alone, “so we need community leaders to mobilise their people for testing and vaccination. Healthcare workers should also treat hepatitis with the same commitment as HIV and malaria.”

He appealed to the Media to amplify the message and combat misinformation and get every citizen to get tested, know their status, and seek treatment if needed.

He advised that “as we commemorate this day, let us remember that hepatitis is not just a health issue, it is a threat to our collective prosperity. But together, constituency by constituency, day by day, we can break the chain of transmission and build a hepatitis-free future.”

Some of the activities lined up to mark the day included a road walk by stakeholders to create awareness and the conduct of free Hepatitis screening.