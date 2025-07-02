2025 Hajj: NAHCON concludes inbound transportation of pilgrims to Nigeria

FILE IMAGE

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has largely concluded the inbound transportation of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj back to Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by NAHCON Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Usara said, “NAHCON has successfully concluded the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“The final flight departed Jeddah today at 10:30 a.m. approximately, carrying 87 pilgrims back to Kaduna State. The return leg operation spanned 17 days after the start on June 13.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, in his farewell address to the pilgrims, he expressed profound gratitude to Allah for granting Nigeria a smooth and successful Hajj exercise.

He attributed the success to the spirit of unity and cooperation demonstrated by State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards officials, airline operators and other service providers, as well as the obedience of the pilgrims to laid-down guidelines.

The chairman urged the returning pilgrims to continue praying for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and to remember the nation’s leaders in their prayers.

He also reminded them that Hajj serves as an opportunity to build meaningful relationships which foster peace and harmony, encouraging them to sustain the ties of friendships they established during their pilgrimage.

According to him, NAHCON will continue to improve in its mandate for Nigerian pilgrims in line with global best practices. (NAN)