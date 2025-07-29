2025 Diaspora day wasteful, misdirected – ANDI slams FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora (ANDI) has criticised the 2025 Diaspora Day celebration held at the Presidential Villa, describing it as a ‘wasteful display’ and a ‘misdirected’ event that ignored the pressing concerns of Nigerians living abroad.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by its President, Otunba Oladipo Dada, the group accused the federal government of neglecting diaspora grievances while focusing on ceremonial fanfare.

Dada, who also leads the New York Chapter of ANDI, expressed dismay at the role of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which organised the event.

“The 2025 Diaspora Day celebration is not only a misuse of national resources but a grave insult to the countless diaspora citizens whose legitimate investments back home are being unlawfully destroyed,” Dada said.

He pointed to the demolition of properties in Lagos, particularly an estate in Okun Ajah, as a glaring example of the injustices being faced by diaspora investors.

The group lamented what it called the government’s failure to act in defence of the rights of Nigerians abroad whose properties and investments are being threatened.

“Rather than defending the interests of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s pro-investment agenda, the commission has instead become preoccupied with awards and fanfare.

“This negligence not only undermines investor confidence but also contradicts Nigeria’s global image as a safe destination for diaspora engagement.

“We call on the federal government and all relevant authorities to urgently address the grievances of affected diaspora citizens, particularly those linked to the estate demolition and similar injustices across the country,” the statement read.

ANDI reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of Nigerians living overseas and vowed to continue pressing for justice, accountability, and genuine inclusion in national affairs.