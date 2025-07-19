2025 D’CEM Awards Global Summit boasts of glamour, culture, connection

By Elizabeth Osayande

The 2025 D’CEM Awards Annual Entertainment Industry Global Summit, hosted recently by the visionary Dr. Debby Goodnews Silas, lit up the city of Atlanta with an unforgettable evening of excellence, culture, and international connection.

Sponsored by Debby Classique Entertainment Magazine, the event held in grand style, served as a special meet-and-greet night for the D’CEM Awards Honorees and Nominees ahead of the main awards ceremony in August.

From red carpet glamour to soul-stirring speeches, the summit brought together a powerful mix of African, Latino, and American celebrities, all in celebration of global entertainment, unity, and impact.

The event was graced by top names from the African and American entertainment industries. Leading the way was Schelle Purcell, the breakout star from Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix film, STRAW, who took centre stage to deliver a passionate and powerful speech that electrified the room. Her heartfelt words about staying authentic, rising from setbacks, and owning your story left every attendee inspired and empowered.

Also, the Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Ambassador, Dr. Moji Oyetayo, followed with insightful remarks about the strength and resilience of African creatives. Her empowering experience in the industry and her message of cross-cultural collaboration were among the night’s highlights.

Acclaimed Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel also moved the audience with his personal journey through the film industry. He shared raw and real stories of struggle, perseverance, and triumph—leaving a lasting impact on every rising star in the room.

While the performance of the 2024 D’CEM THE GLAMOURS Crown Reign Queen of excellence, Brandi Little, wowed the crowd, DJ Pretty Eyed SKY kept the energy vibrant with an international mix of hits that perfectly captured the night’s celebratory evening.

Other guests included: Mahogany Raspberry – former Queen of Excellence and also an American actress who represents the love and unity between Africans and African-Americans; Curstin Andrews, Khristee Love, Xica Brewer, Nola Dame, Shirley Ofuo, Elijah Lamar, Nichole Banna, Martha Evans, Mc Ugonolistical, Stacee Nino, Michael James, DJ Vybes, Simone Johns, Queen Gill, Uchr Dboi, Lester Greene, Sammy White, Ache Sule, and DJ Dutchy, DJ Majesty, Sharita Brown, and many others.

Meanwhile, come August 9, Atlanta will once again host a dazzling lineup of celebrities, industry leaders, and global creatives at the main 2025 D’CEM Awards Annual Entertainment. An event that promises to be a landmark occasion, recognising outstanding achievements in the entertainment world across continents.