2025/2026 Session: Lagos releases Model Colleges entrance exam results

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has officially released the results of the entrance examination into Model Colleges and upgraded schools for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, announced that parents and prospective candidates can now access the results at their respective schools of choice.

She assured that the admission process will be transparent and merit-based, with placement determined solely by candidates’ performance in the screening test. She also noted that cut-off marks will vary across schools.

Mrs. Dokunmu-Adegbite cautioned parents, students, and guardians against dealing with fraudsters or falling for any unofficial admission offers.

“The Lagos State Government does not engage in clandestine admission processes,” she emphasized. “All successful candidates will be treated equally during the placement process.”