2007: Tinubu will win massively in Ondo , ADC has no Chance – Adekanmbi

Tinubu Support Group, TSG, to launch activities in Ondo soon



The Managing Director of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, BORBDA, Femi Adekanmbi, has described the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as “dead on arrival” in Ondo State, citing its lack of credibility and viable policy alternatives to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.



In a statement on Monday, Adekanmbi questioned the opposition’s campaign strategy in light of Tinubu’s achievements.



“What will the opposition campaign on?” he asked, noting that both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi admitted they would have removed fuel subsidies if elected.



He explained that the Federal Government previously borrowed $1 billion monthly to sustain subsidies, a practice Tinubu ended, freeing up resources for development.

Adekanmbi, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, credited Tinubu’s policies for increasing state allocations by nearly 250%, enabling states to clear loans and workers’ salaries.



“No state owes workers’ salaries anymore, unlike in the past when arrears spanned months,” he said.



He challenged the ADC to clarify its stance on key reforms.



“Will they reinstate fuel subsidies, reduce state funding by 200%, or revert to the dual exchange rate system under Godwin Emefiele, where dollars were sold at favourable rates to selected individuals for black-market profiteering?” he asked.



Adekanmbi also questioned whether the ADC would reverse the minimum wage increase above ₦30,000, cancel the student loan programme, or halt university funding, risking fresh ASUU strikes.



He praised Tinubu’s “Naira for crude” policy, which replaced dollar-based crude oil trade, strengthening the Naira.



Additionally, he asked if the ADC would undo local government autonomy, reinstate two-year passport delays, or cancel international acceptance of Naira cards.

“They are complaining because it’s no longer business as usual. Free money from subsidies, CBN dollars, and unexecuted contracts are gone,” he stated.



Adekanmbi announced that the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, Ondo State chapter will soon launch activities to educate citizens on Tinubu’s achievements.

He urged citizens to hold state governors and local government chairmen accountable for effectively utilising increased allocations.



“Thanks to Tinubu’s subsidy removal, states and local governments now receive substantial funds,” he said.