19th Inaugural Lecture: Prof. Usman breaks down carbon controversy

By Peter Egwuatu

A renowned process Engineer, Professor Mohammed Usman, will on August 6, challenge conventional narratives and offer a fresh systems-engineering perspective on the carbon controversy at the 19th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Lagos Academic Session.

Titled “Is Carbon Truly as Guilty as Charged? The Perspective of a Process Systems Engineer on Sustainability,” the lecture promises to unravel myths, present science-based insights, and ignite new conversations around one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

Known for his clarity, brilliance, integrity, commitment to academic and public service, and thought-provoking delivery, Professor Usman will not only dissect the science but also shed light on what true sustainability looks like from the eyes of an engineer deeply rooted in first principles and practical innovation.

A statement from the organisers of the lecture describes Usman as a model of humility and excellence, who has long been a beacon in the fields of chemical engineering, leadership, and education.

“Professor Usman is a catalyst of the mind. He incites thought by the very manner of his lecture delivery,” remarked, a former students, Joseph Musa, and practising engineer in the process industry.

Musa, who is the Managing Director of Vitavisco Nigeria Limited, said further: “From him, I learned to approach mathematical and engineering concepts from first principles. When learning is done this way, it sticks and it transforms. Many of us who studied under him can attest to the lasting impact of his mentorship.”

“ This inaugural lecture is more than an academic event—it is a celebration of a scholar whose influence resonates far beyond the university walls. The event will be attended by the academic community, industry professionals, students, alumni, and the general public to be inspired by one of Nigeria’s most impactful educators” the statement added.