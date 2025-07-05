1999 constitutional review: Sanwo-Olu calls for equity, fairness in listing of Lagos 37 LCDAs

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

•Wants creation of state police

•Declares open S’West public hearing on constitutional review

•Bamidele explains need for action

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the need to immediately include the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state, created in 2002 by then-Governor and current President Bola Tinubu, into Nigeria’s Constitution, emphasising fairness, equity, and justice.

Sanwo-Olu also stressed the necessity of creating a state police to strengthen security at the grassroots level.

The governor made these remarks at the opening of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, held on Friday in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event is taking place simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones of the country, from July 4th and 5th, in Enugu, Kano, Jos, Lagos, Ikot-Ekpene, and Maiduguri.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu described the public hearing as timely and a vital development for the nation’s progress.

He commended President Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, and especially the Chairman and esteemed members of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, led by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for choosing Lagos as the venue for this crucial hearing.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The challenges we face are significant and wide-ranging: the pursuit of genuine federalism and the devolution of powers; empowering and improving local governments; establishing new states to bring governance closer to the people; reforming our electoral and judicial systems; increasing the involvement of women and youth in politics; and ensuring the security and welfare of our citizens, including the critical issue of state policing.”

“Our 37 LCDAs were created in 2002, about 23 years ago, with the aim of bringing development and democratic dividends to the grassroots. These are children that have been born, nurtured, and have grown.”

“It would be unfair for the nation not to give them their proper recognition—something akin to a birth certificate. It is only fair, if we believe in fairness and equity.”

“If we look at the 2006 census figures from the National Population Commission (NPC), Alimosho Local Government in Lagos has a population of 1,380,000, while Bayelsa State has a population of 1.7 million. From one local government alone, Lagos has a population comparable to a whole state.”

“Recall that Kano State has 44 local governments, and when Jigawa was carved out of Kano on August 27, 1991, it added 22 more local governments, bringing Kano to a total of 77. It is only fair that we recognize all the LCDAs and list them properly. We urge the confab to stand for fairness, equity, and justice.”

“These issues go beyond just constitutional concerns; the question of state policing is fundamental. State police is not just a necessity; it has now become a must to protect our people. They directly strike at the heart of what it means to be Nigerian, reflecting our shared aspiration for a fairer, more equitable, and thriving nation.”

Commenting on the event, Sanwo-Olu emphasized, “This meeting is not just another chapter in our constitutional history; it is a unique and invaluable opportunity for the people of Lagos and the entire South-West region to have a direct and meaningful say in shaping our nation’s highest law.”

“The constitution is the foundation of our democracy, outlining our rights, responsibilities, and the framework of governance.”

“As we begin this critical process of reviewing our constitution, we must be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, equity, and justice. We need to listen to everyone—men, women, young, old, from all communities. Their hopes, concerns, and aspirations should influence the amendments that emerge from this process.”

“I assure you that the Lagos State government is fully committed to democratic principles, good governance, and the rule of law. We will continue to support all initiatives aimed at strengthening our constitutional framework and deepening our democracy.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Bamidele, explained that the public hearing focused on bills and issues related to further amendments of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

He noted that since Nigeria’s return to constitutional democracy in 1999, following a prolonged period of military rule, calls for constitutional amendments and reviews have been persistent and vigorous.

Bamidele added that in response to these demands, the National Assembly has enacted five sets of amendments, known as the first to fifth Alteration Acts.

Despite these efforts, he emphasized that several fundamental issues of national importance remain unresolved and require more than just routine legislative action by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

These issues, he said, continue to dominate public discourse, with many Nigerians advocating for legislative measures to address them.

According to Bamidele, “I resonate with this perspective.

Nonetheless, as the legislative body representing the people’s interests, the National Assembly has a vital duty to address the people’s calls for renewed hope with proactive measures.