17-year-old Chidera Treasure crowned Miss Ebony Ambassador UK Innovative Pageant

•Eyes global impact, academic excellence

At just 17, Chidera-Treasure has become the new face of cultural pride, leadership, and youth empowerment, after emerging as the winner of the 2025 Miss Ebony Ambassador UK Innovative Pageant.

The Nigerian-born, Europe-raised teenager clinched the coveted title in what was her very first pageant experience, an unexpected but well-earned victory that has thrust her into the global spotlight.

Born in Norway on August 23, 2007, and raised in Nuremberg, Germany, Chidera currently resides in England where she juggles her academic pursuits with community-oriented ambitions. Despite her European upbringing, she has remained deeply connected to her Nigerian heritage, and now plans to channel her platform into humanitarian projects, particularly targeting orphanages across Nigeria.

Speaking on her journey, Chidera-Treasure said: “My mum was very surprised, as neither of us expected me to win anything, let alone the crown. I believe she and my aunt cried out of joy.”

Chidera’s journey to the crown was as remarkable as it was unplanned. She was encouraged to enter the competition just a day before the deadline by her dance coach, and had only limited time to prepare due to academic exams. Still, she credits her confidence for setting her apart during the contest.

According to her, “Many of the girls came more prepared, but I believe it was my confidence that made the difference.”

Her win adds fresh energy to the Miss Ebony Ambassador UK Innovative Pageant, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. The event has grown to become a prestigious platform aimed at celebrating African excellence and empowering women of African descent around the world. More than just a beauty contest, the pageant encourages leadership, cultural expression, and global community-building.

Chidera, who is currently studying A-Level subjects including Economics, Business, and History, says plans to pursue a degree in Criminology and Forensic Psychology, with aspirations to eventually study Law.

“My short-term goal is to raise funds through my GoFundMe campaign to support orphanages in Nigeria. Long-term, I want to leverage this experience to get involved in bigger projects and opportunities in the beauty industry”, she said.

She also hinted at future ambitions in the pageant world, noting that she may compete for Miss Nigeria UK in the future, but for now, her focus is on representing the Ebony crown with integrity and purpose.

According to her, “This is more than a beauty pageant; it’s a legacy. A platform for unity, empowerment, and showcasing African pride. I look up to my mother, who’s always shown strength in difficult situations. Her courage inspires me to keep pushing forward.”

As Miss Ebony Ambassador, Chidera now steps into a role that demands grace, influence, and meaningful action. And with a powerful story already unfolding, she is set to be more than just a queen with a crown; she is a leader with a cause.