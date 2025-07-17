17 passengers rescued as police foil kidnapping attempt in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the successful rescue of 17 passengers who narrowly escaped abduction after suspected kidnappers ambushed their vehicle in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were travelling in an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus with registration number 26G-17TR, en route Yola, Adamawa State, from Enugu, when the attack occurred late Saturday night.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP James Lashen, said the Wukari Police Division received a distress call at about 11:45 p.m. and immediately sprang into action.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Anthony Jerry, mobilized his patrol team in collaboration with nearby military personnel and swiftly advanced to the scene,” Lashen stated.

He noted that the suspects fled into the bush upon sighting the approaching security teams, leaving all passengers behind.

However, one of the passengers, 22-year-old Sadiq Usman of Chamba ethnicity, was initially unaccounted for. A joint security search operation was promptly launched, and Usman was later found unharmed.

“All passengers have since been confirmed safe and in good health,” the police spokesperson added.

The Command said efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Taraba State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Bretet Simon, lauded the swift and coordinated efforts of the responding officers, describing the operation as “an uncommon feat.”

He reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment—alongside sister agencies—to eradicating kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner also called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to security authorities without delay.