11 Literary heavyweights compete for $100,000 Nigeria Lit prize 2025

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The 2025 edition of the prestigious literary prize- The Nigeria Prize for Literature, continues to make history with the calibre of authors that made the longlist of 11.

Recall that this year’s edition pulled the highest number of submissions in the history of the prize with a record-breaking 252 entries announced sometime in April 2025.

What was once described as a fiercely competitive 2025 edition of the literary prize now appears to have been an underestimation of the intensity of the race as past winners of the coveted prize and other literary giants will be battling for a space in the finals.

The Prize’s Advisory Board on Wednesday revealed the Longlist of 11 books, setting the stage for an epic battle for the prestigious literary prize.

The list of the best 11 prose works include: ‘An Unusual Grief’ by Yewande Omotoso;

‘Fine Dreams’ by Linda Masi; ‘Leave my Bones in Saskatoon’ by Michael Afenfia; ‘New York My Village’ by Uwem Akpan; ‘PETRICHOR, The Scent of a New Beginning’ by Ayo Oyeku; ‘Sanya’ by Oyin Olugbile; ‘The Middle Daughter’ by Chika Unigwe; ‘The Road to the Country’ by Chigozie Obioma; ‘This Motherless Land’ by Nikki May; ‘Water Baby’ by Chioma Okereke; and ‘When We Were Fireflies’ by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim.

The NLNG- sponsored prize comes with a cash award of $100,000 to the author of the winning book.

As is customary, the winner will be revealed at a grand ball event in October, commemorating the company’s first LNG loading in October 1999.

The prize rotates annually across four genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

Speaking on the unveiling of the long list, the Chairman of Advisory Board for the Prize, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, stated that the Advisory Board is excited with the longlist of 11 books that have made it from 252 submitted for the 2025 edition.

According to Prof Adimora Ezeigbo, from this stage of the longlist onward, the prize will evoke a mix of emotions both within the stories themselves and in response to the selection of finalists and the eventual winner(s) of the $100,000 prize.

“In sifting through the 252 submissions, the judges have not only selected 11 books, they have unveiled narratives that embody the standards of literary excellence. These books are windows into diverse worlds, each brimming with depth, emotion, and craftsmanship. As we move from this longlist to the finalists and ultimately the winner, the journey promises to be one of profound emotional resonance, with each page of these works drawing us closer to a deserving champion. The 2025 edition will surely be a celebration of the power of storytelling at its finest,” she said.

Prof Adimora-Ezeigbo, who underscored the power of prose fiction in shaping minds, emphasized the importance of relevance, quality, and imagination in storytelling for the next generation.

She commended the judges for a thoughtful and rigorous selection while reiterating the Advisory Board’s commitment to excellence in literature and nurturing a strong reading culture.