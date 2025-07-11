11 Kano students arrested over murder of schoolmates in Bichi

Kano map

The Kano State Police Command has arrested eleven students of Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi, in connection with the killing of two fellow students.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrests on Thursday, stating that the suspects are undergoing interrogation to determine their level of involvement.

“Eleven students were arrested over the incident and the investigation is ongoing to find out the level of their individual involvement,” he said.

The victims, Hamza Idris Tofawa and Umar Yusuf Dungurawa,were reportedly attacked with locally fabricated metal weapons known as “Gwale-Gwale.”

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda, has ordered a full investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, police have vowed to ensure justice is served.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply saddened by this unfortunate event. We have launched an immediate investigation and will work closely with security agencies to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Mohammad said during the visit.