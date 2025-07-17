100,000 Imo youths to benefits from Uzodinma’s Digital leap deal with UniCalifornia

By Juliet Umeh

In order to position Imo State as a global technology powerhouse, Governor Hope Uzodimma has launched ImoTalentHub.com, Africa’s first state-backed digital talent marketplace.

The platform connects Imo’s growing pool of software engineers, data scientists, and designers with employers in global innovation hubs like Lagos, London, Dubai, and Silicon Valley.

The initiative is part of the governor’s flagship Skill Up Imo programme and is developed in partnership with the University of California, Berkeley and the US Market Access Center.

The goal is to place 100,000 trained technology professionals from Imo in well-paying global roles by 2026.

Launched in 2022, Skill Up Imo has already trained more than 40,000 young people in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, cybersecurity, and UI/UX design. The new ImoTalentHub now turns that training into real opportunity, offering graduates a verified profile, portfolio showcase, and seamless access to smart contracts for payment, tax, and compliance. Through this platform, a fintech firm in Shoreditch can hire a back-end engineer in Owerri just as easily as one in London, paying in pounds or dollars, with full regulatory assurance.

The academic and technical foundation of the programme is powered by UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, whose professors have led sessions on venture funding, ethical AI, and built NVIDIA-powered cloud labs at the newly developed Imo Digital City. A Founder Development Programme is also underway, pairing Berkeley certification with venture capital access.

Governor Uzodimma says the project represents a strategic shift from a resource-dependent to a knowledge-driven economy.

He stated: “Imo is moving decisively from an analogue economy to a digital future. By partnering with the University of California and the US Market Access Center, we are giving our young people the skills, networks and confidence to launch world-class start-ups right here in Owerri.

“Our goal is to empower 300,000 residents over the next five years and link Imo’s tech ecosystem to global markets.”

Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, added that the data generated through the hub will guide policy, attract foreign earnings, and prove Nigeria’s capacity to export top-tier knowledge talent at scale.

Chris Burry, Managing Director of the US Market Access Center, emphasized the global potential:

“We see in Imo the talent and determination that built Silicon Valley. Working with UC Berkeley and the state government, we will mentor the next generation of founders who can deliver solutions not just for Nigeria, but for the world.”

The ImoTalentHub platform is designed to be a comprehensive digital marketplace. It features AI-powered search, secure escrow protection for contracts, and earnings dashboards. For businesses, it offers an employer API for bulk hiring and fosters a vibrant mentorship community. To ensure transparency, anonymized hiring and earnings data are regularly published.

This initiative is projected to significantly boost youth employment, increase foreign remittances, and strengthen diaspora engagement. Global employers can now access Berkeley-certified professionals at competitive Nigerian rates, while local businesses are encouraged to collaborate through various cost-effective models like joint labs and remote recruitment. The Skill Up Imo program, which remains free for residents, is expanding its offerings to include blockchain, health tech, and climate analytics. Ultimately, the goal is to create Africa’s largest talent directory, transforming Imo State’s primary exports from natural resources to world-class human capital and positioning Owerri as a leading innovation hub in Africa.