10 most powerful passports in Africa

By Patrick Igwe

For many Africans, the power of a passport determines how easily they can travel across the world without facing visa complications. A strong passport means more visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, which makes international travel smoother and more convenient for business, tourism, and study.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, Singapore has secured the top spot as the world’s most powerful passport, granting its holders visa-free access to 193 out of 227 global destinations.

The 2025 global passport index has ranked the most powerful passports across the world based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a visa in advance. While African passports generally rank lower than those of European or Asian countries, progress is being made.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most powerful African passports:

1. Seychelles – 156 Countries (24th globally)

Seychelles holds the title for the most powerful passport in Africa. Its citizens can travel to 156 countries without needing a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival. This small island nation has consistently ranked at the top in Africa due to its strong diplomatic relations and stable international presence.

2. Mauritius – 149 Countries (27th globally)

Mauritius comes second, with access to 149 destinations worldwide. Known for its strong economy, tourism, and diplomatic partnerships, the Mauritian passport continues to open doors for its citizens across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

3. South Africa – 103 Countries (48th globally)

As Africa’s most industrialised nation, South Africa’s passport allows entry to 103 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival. Although it doesn’t match the island nations at the top, it remains the strongest passport on the African mainland.

4. Botswana – 85 Countries (59th globally)

Botswana is widely respected for its political stability and good governance, and that is reflected in its passport strength. Citizens can access 85 countries without going through long visa processes, placing Botswana fourth in Africa.

5. Namibia – 79 Countries (63rd globally)

Namibia’s passport grants access to 79 destinations. With consistent improvements in travel agreements and regional cooperation, Namibia continues to move up in global mobility rankings.

6. Lesotho – 76 Countries (65th globally)

This small landlocked country in Southern Africa offers its passport holders access to 76 countries. Though not as well-known globally, Lesotho’s passport ranks well thanks to partnerships, especially within the Commonwealth and parts of Asia.

7. eSwatini – 74 Countries (66th globally)

Formerly known as Swaziland, eSwatini comes in at seventh place with access to 74 countries. It benefits from regional travel agreements and long-standing ties with countries in Southern Africa and Asia.

8. Malawi – 73 Countries (67th globally)

Malawi shares the same global ranking as Morocco, giving its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 73 countries. The country has seen steady improvement in its diplomatic relations over the years.

9. Morocco – 73 Countries (67th globally)

Tied with Malawi, Morocco’s passport also gives access to 73 countries. As a key player in North Africa, Morocco has expanded its international reach in recent years, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

10. Kenya – 71 Countries (69th globally)

Rounding out the list is Kenya, one of East Africa’s most influential countries. With visa-free access to 71 countries, the Kenyan passport is still relatively strong and continues to improve as the nation builds new partnerships.

Vanguard News