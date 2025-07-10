10 finalists emerge for Eko Flavor Junior culinary competition

By Aderonke Ojediran

Ten finalists have emerged in the ongoing Eko Flavor Junior Competition, a school-based culinary contest organised by the Lagos State Government to promote food creativity among children aged 10 to 13.

The competition, which began with over 350 entries, saw 20 young chefs shortlisted for the semi-finals.

The final 10 were selected during a keenly contested cook-off held at the Lagos Food Hub in Idi-Oro, Mushin on Friday.

Eko Flavor Junior is a flagship initiative under the state’s food systems reform, designed to identify budding culinary talents and encourage healthy eating habits among children.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, said the programme was conceived by the wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to inspire creativity, teamwork and pride in Nigeria’s food culture.

“This competition is not just about cooking; it’s about unlocking potential, building confidence and instilling a sense of value in our local dishes,” Olusanya said.

She expressed optimism that the initiative would open career pathways for the children and contribute to a sustainable future in the food sector.

“We want these children to see beyond white-collar jobs. The culinary industry offers vast opportunities, and Lagos is committed to nurturing them,” she added.

Also speaking, the Technical Partner for the programme, Mrs Olufunke Adu, said the competition was designed to shift young minds towards vocational excellence and self-reliance.

“Children should be taught early to cook, clean, and take pride in contributing to their homes. These are life skills that shape responsible adults,” Adu said.

Some of the young contestants expressed delight at their participation, praising the Lagos State Government for providing a platform to showcase their skills.

The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, where the winner will receive a cash prize of ₦3 million and be named Lagos Food System Ambassador.

The first and second runners-up will go home with ₦2 million and ₦1 million respectively.