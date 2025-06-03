Zulum lauds military over killing of top ISWAP commander Abu Fatima

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has on Tuesday commended troops of the Nigerian military, members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce ( CJTF ), hunters and vigilantes over the recent Killing of Top Islamic State of West African Province ( ISWAP) top commander Abu Fatima and two others in Aleru village of Kukawa local government area of the state.

Governor Zulum made the commendation during his assessment tour and visit to some communities in northern part of the state, especially in Kukawa local government area over the renewed Boko Haram attacks.

He said his visit to military formations in Baga, Kukawa and Cross Kauwa to see the troops of the armed forces, the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes is to motivate them, listen to them very well and see how challenges in the areas could be addressed.

He recall that few days ago, the military, CJTF alongside hunters and vigilantes did very well in Killing a senior ISWAP terrorists’ commander with two other leutinants.

The Governor said, “ As part of my assessment tour to local government areas, I decided to move to some of the local government areas in northern part of the State, especially Kukawa.

“I am here to see the troops of the armed forces, the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes to motivate them and see how we can solve their problems. Recently, troops have done very well. You can remember that one of the senior ISWAP member and his two fighters were killed.

“Although recently , we lost some of our men, but the troops have done very well. We were there to commiserate with them and most importantly, to strengthen their resilience. We have listened to them. I went to Kukawa, Baga and Cross Kauwa,” Zulum said.

Our Correspondent gathered that the killed top ISWAP Commander, Abu Fatima, was said to be in the Nigerian Army’s top wanted terrorists by the Nigerian military with a bounty of ₦100 million on him.

He was said to be responsible for coordinating attacks in northern part of the state, especially Baga axis.

He was first captured alive, but later died as a result of excessive bleeding.

