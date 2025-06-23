Zelensky meets King Charles ahead of NATO summit

Britain’s King Charles III and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday had lunch with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said, after he arrived in London ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague.

Zelensky, who is seeking to shore up support for his country more than three years after Russia invaded, “visited The King this afternoon and remained to luncheon”, a palace statement said.

The Ukrainian leader, who flew into London earlier Monday, is due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among other officials.

He is also expected at the NATO summit in The Hague on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to top-level meetings, Zelensky will also speak to Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in the UK, and think-tank representatives, his spokesman said.

The main purpose of the trip was to “deepen defence cooperation”, he added.

The United Kingdom has been one of Ukraine’s more staunch supporters since Russia invaded in early 2022, levelling rounds of sanctions against Moscow and supplying multiple packages of military aid.

AFP