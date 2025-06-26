Zamfara Govt confirms killing of over 100 loyalists of bandit leader Bello Turji

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

…Governor’s aide says Turji no longer untouchable, vows relentless pursuit

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Government has confirmed the killing of over 100 loyalists of notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, during a major security operation in Cida Forest, Shinkafi Local Government Area.

The revelation was made by Ahmad Manga, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, during an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored by Leadership on Thursday.

Manga described the offensive as a strategic breakthrough aimed at ending Turji’s long reign of terror in Zamfara and neighbouring states.

“We thank Almighty God he was finally tracked down right in his hideout—a place security agents had never reached before. He now knows he is no longer untouchable,” Manga said.

He confirmed that while the exact number of casualties could not be determined at the time, a significant number of Turji’s fighters were neutralized, and the group suffered heavy losses.

Among the casualties was Bashari Maniya, a former bandit who had reportedly repented and begun working with security agents. Manga clarified that Maniya was not killed by gunfire, as speculated, but died in a crash when the vehicle he was in plunged into a ditch during the raid.

“It was a new vehicle unfamiliar with the terrain. While speeding through the forest, they drove into a ditch that looked like a well. The vehicle flipped and couldn’t be retrieved immediately,” he explained.

He noted that the vehicle was bulletproof, protecting the occupants from gunfire, but the impact of the crash proved fatal for Maniya and others.

Manga stressed the state government’s resolve to bring Bello Turji to justice, citing his over 14-year reign of violence and terror, particularly in Shinkafi.

“We won’t stop until we bring Turji to his knees. The people of Zamfara, especially those in Shinkafi, know the pain and suffering he has inflicted on communities,” he said.

He added that the state government plans to deploy more military personnel to reinforce ongoing operations against Turji and other terrorist groups in the region.