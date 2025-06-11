Zamfara APC to sue PDP over allegations against Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened legal action against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations that the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, was involved in kidnapping incidents in the state.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the party’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC condemned recent claims made by Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Dauda Lawal. The party described the allegations as baseless, defamatory, and politically motivated.

The statement followed an emergency meeting of the APC State Working Committee (SWC), chaired by Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, which reviewed the “provocative” remarks attributed to Kaura.

“The lies being peddled by the Zamfara State Government, especially against Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, are not only misleading but must be investigated,” the statement read.

The APC described Kaura’s comments—particularly those made in a recent online video interview—as “character assassination” and “open insults” targeted at party chieftains including Matawalle and former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, now Senator representing Zamfara West.

According to the statement, Kaura falsely claimed that the December 11, 2020 abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in neighboring Katsina State, was the result of a conspiracy involving Matawalle. Kaura also alleged that Matawalle collected ₦300 million from then-Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina to facilitate the students’ release, but only handed ₦30 million to the kidnappers.

“The APC, which vigorously tackled banditry during Matawalle’s administration, takes strong exception to these falsehoods and has directed its legal team to file a lawsuit,” the party said. “Kaura must provide evidence to support these serious allegations, particularly regarding the 2020 Kankara abduction and other alleged ‘prearranged’ kidnappings.”

The party also challenged Kaura to provide proof relating to other high-profile abductions, including:

The abduction of over 270 female students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe (February 26, 2021)

Victims from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura, Zamfara State

The APC noted that under Matawalle’s tenure, many of these victims were rescued swiftly and support was consistently provided to affected communities. It listed towns such as Gwaram, Kanoma, Kaya, Faru, Janbako, Lilo, and Anka among others as evidence of his administration’s proactive approach to security challenges.

“The party will also consider legal action against the media platform, Maibiredi TV, which aired the interview, given the seemingly coordinated effort between interviewer and interviewee using a prepared script to push a narrative,” the statement added.

The APC accused the PDP-led government of attempting to deflect from its failures by resorting to smear campaigns and inciting public tension for political gain.

“This reckless outburst against Matawalle and Yari is a reflection of the PDP’s fear of the growing popularity and acceptance of our leaders,” the party said. “But no amount of propaganda can deter us from our mission to serve the people of Zamfara.”

The statement concluded by urging APC members to remain calm and law-abiding, expressing confidence that the truth would prevail and justice would be served.