You’ve made my Renewed Hope Agenda visible, real, Tinubu gushes over Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu on Monday listed some of the several projects undertaken by the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, declaring that the minister has concretized the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, made it real and visible for Nigerians of all strata.

The president disclosed this in Abuja when he commissioned the access road to the permanent site of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Academy and other roads in Giri District.

Represented by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, the president said Wike’s quiet diligence and visionary leadership have continued to transform the landscape of the territory.

“Honourable Minister, the roads we commission here today in Giri District are more than access ways. They are bridges of inclusion, signals of recognition, instruments of national unity. They remind us that development must reach the outskirts just as it touches the surface.

“Honourable Minister, your words speak for themselves in every corner of the FCT. From the fast-paced districts of Maitama, Jahi, Katampe, Wuye, Mabushi, and the likes, to the satellite towns of Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari and Abaji, and growing districts such as Kabusa, Keti, Sheretti and now Giri, your leadership has brought progress closer to the people.

“You have not only embraced the visions of my Administration’s Renewed hope Agenda, you have localized it, made it visible and made it real. Your actions have brought quality and excellence to the door steps of communities long laid in the shadows. These newly constructed access roads are not just infrastructural achievements, they are statements of intent, the intention to open up Giri District and the FCT. They show that under this Administration, no community is too small, area too distant, citizen too insignificant, to benefit from the dividends of democracy”, the president stated.