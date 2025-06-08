Younger, older generations connect to my music – Ju’life King

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ige Olushoga Jacobs, better known as Ju’life King, says his unique fusion of juju and highlife music is bridging the gap between generations, drawing in both young and old listeners.

“Over the years, the acceptance of my music has grown, from the older generation to the younger ones. They’re now drawn to the genre, saying it’s a new and good concept, just like my song ‘Back to the Roots’ reflects,” he said.

Ju’life King, who began his music career in 1995, is recognized for creating a sound he proudly calls Julife music. “I blend juju and highlife with a fresh twist,” he explained.

“What makes my sound unique is that I try to bring back the things of yesteryears that everyone is trying to forget now.”

He credits legendary Nigerian highlife icon Baba Victor Olaiya as a major influence. “He taught me a lot about highlife,” Ju’life King said.

As part of his innovation, he incorporates elements not commonly used together in the genre. “I did ‘Ilu Le,’ a song that Baba Olaiya did back then. I added rap to it. I included talking drums—most highlife musicians don’t use the talking drum and other percussions like Omele and Bata. Everything that’s used in juju music, I try to unify them,” he explained.

Though based in Texas, USA, Ju’life King remains deeply connected to his Nigerian roots. “There’s no way you want to sing juju and highlife music without coming to the base,” he said. “That’s why I keep saying ‘Back to the Roots.’ I’m back home to shoot some music videos for my songs.”