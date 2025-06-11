You still have two years to make a difference, Sen. Bwacha tells Gov. Kefas

…Says Citizens Have High Expectations of His Government

…Adds: I Will Recontest in 2027 If Tarabans Remain Unhappy

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has called on Governor Agbu Kefas to utilize the remaining two years of his first term to effect meaningful change in the state.

Bwacha, a former Senate Minority Leader and current Board Chairman of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Delta State, noted that while prayers for leaders are important, true leadership requires commitment to legacy-building.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo, Bwacha hinted at a possible return to the 2027 governorship race, depending on the state of governance and public sentiment at that time.

“Kefas still has the opportunity, if he is serious, to change the tide in two years,” Bwacha said. “I may not know his exact plans or level of preparedness, but the time is still there for him to improve and restore his image from the present banters he’s receiving.”

He urged the governor to use the remaining period of his term wisely and emphasized the need for prayers, saying, “Yes, we must pray for him because the Bible instructs us to pray for our leaders. I am part of the population, and we must pray for him to do what will please the people.”

Bwacha acknowledged Governor Kefas’ efforts in remodelling the Jalingo Airport and commended the quality of the project. However, he stressed the need for signature projects that would define the administration’s legacy.

“Infrastructure-wise, the journey so far is not encouraging, although there are some meaningful projects. When I landed at the airport, I told the governor that those who handled the remodelling did a great job,” he said.

“But we want to see personal projects initiated by him—projects that will be remembered in his name. As bad as former Governor Darius Ishaku was perceived, he initiated a flyover project that took eight years, which some other governors now complete in six months.”

On his political future, Bwacha stated that he would only return to the governorship race if the people remain dissatisfied.

“My first declaration after losing the 2023 election was at a burial in Kurmi, where I said if I contest again, it would only be because the people are still crying. If they are happy, I have no reason to run again. I will join the governor to celebrate and clap for him.”

“But if we are still in Egypt, I will ensure that we come out of Goshen and leave Egypt,” he added metaphorically.

Bwacha also revealed that some of his critics, who initially faulted his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, have since apologized. He expressed optimism that the current federal reforms under President Tinubu would soon yield positive outcomes.

He concluded by declaring that President Tinubu would face no serious challenger in the 2027 presidential election.