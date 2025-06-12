‘You spread light with journalism,’ Buhari celebrates Sam Amuka at 90

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and the nation in celebrating the 90th birthday of Sam Amuka, the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, saying he spread light with journalism.

In a statement by Garba Shehu titled “90 Years of Uncle Sam Will Be Written in Gold,” Buhari described Sam Amuka, otherwise cherished as ‘Uncle Sam,’ as a guru journalist, columnist and publisher, whose years would be written in gold in the annals of the nation’s history.

The former President recalled that he had a beautiful relationship with Uncle Sam who had used his years in the media to spread light.

Buhari said: “I owe a deep debt to him.

“They call him ‘Sad Sam,’ from the name of his column. But the distinctive style of his communication was spreading light.

“Not only did one get information from reading him, but also vision, which is very valuable.

“Uncle Sam used his pen as broom for cleaning up the rot in society. Few would match his crusading journalism. By continuing to awaken the government and society, the Vanguard newspapers, which he founded, continue to be in the forefront of service to the nation.

“I wish him many more years in good health and happiness, and continued service to his profession and the nation. “

Vanguard News