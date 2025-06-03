You lack moral ground to criticise Tinubu, Shehu Sani fires back at El-Rufai, Amaechi

Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has strongly criticised the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over their recent comments blaming President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the country’s worsening poverty and hunger.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, Sani accused both men of hypocrisy, calling them key contributors to the very problems they now condemn. He described them as architects of banditry and hunger, who failed to address the same issues during their years in government.

“Both El-Rufai and Amaechi have no moral ground to criticise the current administration, as they failed to address the same challenges during their time in power,” he said.

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame. They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament. During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government.”

His comments followed El-Rufai’s remarks at Amaechi’s 60th birthday lecture in Abuja, where the former governor described Nigeria as being controlled by “urban bandits” and warned that the country is facing one of its worst crises since 1914. El-Rufai also urged Nigerians to elect competent and visionary leaders in future elections.

Sani, however, dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and rooted in bitterness over exclusion from Tinubu’s cabinet.

He maintained that there was nothing wrong with criticising the government, “but when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous.”

The former Kaduna Central Senator accused several key figures from the Muhammadu Buhari administration, including El-Rufai and Amaechi, of trying to undermine the current government after losing influence.

“These individuals controlled the affairs of the country for eight years. They had the power, the resources, and the influence to transform the North into a socio-economic model for the rest of the country. Instead, they left it in a worse condition,” he said.

Sani acknowledged ongoing security challenges in parts of the north, such as Katsina and Zamfara, but credited the current administration with making some progress.

“Today, people can travel the Birnin Gwari road, which was once a death trap due to incessant bandit attacks. The southern part of Kaduna, once abandoned, is now relatively peaceful thanks to the efforts of the current Chief of Defence (Staff),” he noted.

While urging President Tinubu to do more to address the region’s challenges, he also called for openness to constructive criticism but warned against politically motivated attacks disguised as concern for the people.