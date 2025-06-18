You have capacity to restore permanent peace – Tor Tiv tells Tinubu

Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, says that President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to restore permanent peace in Nigeria and Benue in particular.

Ayatse stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi at a town hall meeting with Tinubu following the recent killing of more than 200 persons in an attack on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

The traditional ruler and Chairman of Benue Traditional Council said his people had made a lot of sacrifices to keep Nigeria united and wondered why they were being isolated for extermination.

“Many of our people died during the civil war; we paid the supreme price to keep this country united.

“There is genocide going on in our land. It is not clashes, but a well-orchestrated, well-coordinated attack aimed at wiping out our people.

“We know you are a courageous leader. You are a focused leader. You are a determined leader. You have the courage and the political will to end this menace.

‘You have taken hard decisions and actions that many people before you did not dare.

“You have handled the subsidy removal challenge of this country. The exchange rate investment decisions, you have taken them.

“I believe you can give us peace. All we ask of you is peace,” he said.

The paramount ruler said the people, who were largely farmers, needed peace so that they would continue farming.

He, however, expressed concerns that the farmers had been chased away from their farms by the bloodthirsty invaders.

The Tor Tiv told the President that Tiv people in Nasarawa State were suffering the same fate, as they too had been chased away from their ancestral homes in some LGAs.

According to Ayatse, Tiv people’s lands have been taken from them, and they have been labelled as settlers.

“They have been in Nasarawa State before the 18th century. They cannot be settlers. They need to go back to their ancestral homes to continue with their lives,” he said.

Ayatse lauded Tinubu for coming personally to identify with Benue people in their moment of grief.

He assured the president that the people of Benue who supported him in 2023 would continue to stand with him