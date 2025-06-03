You fought for democracy through NADECO, ensure credible election in Anambra – ADC urges Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure the credible conduct of Nov. 8 Anambra governorship and other off-season elections across the country.

ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralph Nwosu, made the call during the presentation of a certificate of return to Mr John Nwosu, the governorship candidate for Anambra on Monday in Abuja.

Nwosu said that credibility of these elections would further demonstrate the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration in the conduct of free, fair general elections in 2027.

He recalled Tinubu’s role in the 1993 pro-democracy struggle as part of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), saying that Mr President should commit to credibility in democratic institutions.

“We remembered very well that in 1993 Mr President stood with NADECO to fight for democracy and we expect him to demonstrate that through encouraging credible conduct of elections.

“INEC just announced the dates for governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti, with that of Anambra coming this November. Some of our politicians are ready for the contests, hence the need for a level playing field.

“If he does this, Nigeria democracy will once again be on the path of recovery.

“This is the special appeal we are making to Mr President, because with the credible elections, the conference of our people shall be rebuilt,” he said.

Nwosu who also called for free and fair FCT area council elections, urged the federal government to ensure careful handling of the nation’s monetary policy.

He said that the reality on the level of inflation, unemployment, insecurity and debts were obvious.

The ADC chairman said that any attempt to manipulate the nation’s monetary policy for political reasons would impact negatively on our nation.

He also called on the government to be more transparent in governance, insisting that economic recovery was impossible without honest handling of the government .

“You can play politics, but not with the Central Bank. Let the CBN and other critical institutions saddled with the responsibilities of handling the economy be manned by professionals.

“Therefore, as members of ADC, we beg our President that his government should let the central bank be as independent as possible. So that our recovery will be possible,”he said.

Responding after receiving his certificate of return, Mr John Nwosu, expressed confidence in winning the election, promising to run transparent, inclusive and sustainable development-based administration.

“Now is the time to come together for the good of Anambra people. Today, the people of Anambra have a credible alternative to better their lots,” he said.

He assured that his administration would prioritise public engagement and uphold the rights of every citizen, saying that Anambra deserves a government that listens to the desires of the masses

He said that his administration would give attention to education, health, security among others.

“We are conscious of the needs and unmet needs of Anambra people. As such, we are committed to building a government anchored on transparency, accountability, inclusivity and sustainable development.,” he added.

Nwosu, while extending appreciation to his supporters, urged Anambra people to support his ambition.

The running mate, Geoffrey Ndubisi, described ADC as better alternative for Anambra in the forthcoming elections.