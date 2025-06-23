Yelwata: UNICEF provides 30,000 litres of water to IDPs daily – Official

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has been providing more than 30,000 litres of water daily to victims of the Yelwata attack, temporarily camped at International Market, Makurdi.



Its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Rebecca Bolatito-Gabriel, disclosed this at the camp on Monday.



Bolatito-Gabriel said that UNICEF provided the water to ensure that each individual has access to at least 15 liters of water daily.



She explained that the organisation had procured and installed two water bladders, which supply 10,000 litres of water to the victims and revitalised the abandoned boreholes at the camp.



She said the aim was to ensure they start using the available 36 water cistern toilets at the camp to improve hygiene and prevent infections.



“We are providing over 30,000 litres of water daily to the IDPs in the camp. We have over 3,400 IDPs in this camp so far, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) database.



“With our support, this has made it possible for the IDPs to access water in sufficient quantity to meet their needs.

“We discovered that there were sanitation facilities like toilets, which are not accessible and cannot be maintained without water.

“Is not also the kind of toilet they are used to where they are coming from. So, to make the facilities useful, hygienic and safe, water must be provided,” she said.

Bolatito-Gabriel also said that the organisation had engaged 50 hygiene promoters, which included the IDPs, to ensure improved environmental hygiene in the camp.

Also, Dr Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, Health Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, said they had offered healthcare services to 910 persons so far and recorded four deliveries at the camp.

Anyanyo said they were currently offering an integrated package of primary healthcare and antenatal services at the camp.