Yelwata Massacre: Over 3,000 IDPs struggle for food and healthcare in Nasarawa camps

File: IDPs

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Over 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are currently in dire need of food, healthcare, and basic relief items in Nasarawa State, following the massacre of more than 200 people in Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa States.

Confirming the development, Director General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Barr. Benjamin Akwash, told our correspondent in Lafia that the IDPs are currently taking refuge across four camps—Kadarko, Agyaragu, Idadu, and Kpata.

According to him, 462 IDPs are sheltered in Idadu and 521 in Kpata, both in Doma Local Government Area. St. John’s Primary School in Agyaragu, Lafia LGA, is hosting over 1,800 displaced persons, while more than 40 are in Kadarko, Keana LGA.

Barr. Akwash revealed that NASEMA had visited the Kadarko camp a day before the Yelwata attack, distributing food and non-food items to over 1,000 Tiv farmers who had fled their communities due to earlier conflicts between Tiv farmers and Fulani herders.

“The agency is currently conducting a headcount of IDPs to finalize plans to provide relief to the affected persons in all four camps following the attack on Yelwata last Saturday,” Akwash said.

He also noted a recent surge in the population of the camps due to the attack, urging displaced residents to remain calm as the government works to address their needs.

An on-the-ground assessment by our correspondent revealed that the camps—mostly populated by women and children—are overwhelmed and severely under-resourced. Many IDPs are sleeping on bare floors, without mosquito nets or proper bedding.

At the Agyaragu camp, several women who spoke to our reporter lamented the harsh conditions.

“We need urgent help from the government and any kind-hearted Nigerians. We left everything behind because of the deadly attack on our people in Yelwata,” said Mary Iyorhe, one of the displaced women.

Other women at the camp expressed deep concern about the lack of food, poor hygiene, and the open nature of the shelter, which has left them vulnerable to mosquito bites and other health hazards.

Children and women constitute the majority of the IDPs currently taking refuge at the Agyaragu camp, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian intervention.