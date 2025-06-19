Yelewata IDPs protest in Makurdi over food shortages, demand return to community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Makurdi over alleged food shortages at their temporary shelter.

The displaced persons, who are currently taking refuge at the Makurdi International Ultra Modern Market following last Friday’s deadly attack by suspected armed herders, marched through the busy Abu King Shuluwa Road, chanting solidarity songs and demanding immediate intervention.

The protest comes in the wake of the violent invasion that claimed over 200 lives and left many others wounded, forcing survivors to flee their homes.

The IDPs lamented what they described as government neglect and inadequate relief materials, particularly food. They appealed to both the state and federal governments to either provide sufficient aid or facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes.

The protest caused temporary disruption of traffic along the road as the displaced persons blocked sections of the route with placards and calls for urgent assistance.

One of the protesters, who spoke on behalf of the group, said, “We are hungry, we have no food, and our children are suffering. We want to return home if the government cannot feed us.”