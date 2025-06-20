Yelewata Attack: Six newborns delivered in IDP camp

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Six babies have been delivered by displaced survivors of the June 13 armed herdsmen attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The over 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently sheltering at the temporary IDP camp located in the Makurdi International Ultra Modern Market along Abu King Shuluwa Road.

Confirming the births over the weekend in Makurdi, the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, disclosed that one of the newborns was a preterm baby.

“We have taken delivery of six babies. One was born preterm on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and has since been referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, for incubation,” the Commissioner stated.

Dr. Ortese reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to the wellbeing of displaced persons, revealing that plans were underway to facilitate the safe return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes.

Speaking on the prospects of returning to Yelewata, he said, “If you ask the majority of the people here, they will tell you they prefer to go back home. I am also a member of the community. Though I am a Commissioner, I am internally displaced too. My village is just eight kilometers north of Yelewata.”

He added, “Many who were affected came from neighboring villages and sought refuge in Yelewata. Some of those sleeping in shops were not even originally from the village. So when you talk to the people, the general consensus is that they want to return home.”

Dr. Ortese emphasized that resettling the displaced back in Yelewata would ease the burden on relief efforts. “Some of the people here were not displaced. Even those from the mega IDP camp moved in. If they return to Yelewata, it will reduce the pressure here and make it easier to provide support.”

He noted that Governor Alia had given directives to prepare for their return. “Clearance and fumigation of the area have been done. The primary school in Yelewata can serve as temporary shelter. Some residents have even donated their houses for security personnel,” he said.

“As someone affected, and a part of the community, I strongly support the idea of relocating the people back to Yelewata. They will fare better there, and it will make our relief efforts more efficient,” the Commissioner concluded.