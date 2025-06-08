World Environment Day: Kano to establish circular economy hub for plastic waste recycling

Volunteers search through a rubbish dump for human remains at Mukuru slum in Nairobi on July 14, 2024. – Eight female bodies have been recovered so far from a dumpsite in a Nairobi slum. The mutilated and dismembered bodies, trussed up in plastic bags, were hauled out of a sea of floating rubbish in the abandoned quarry. Police chiefs said they were pursuing possible links to cults, serial killers or rogue medical practitioners in their investigation into the macabre saga, which has horrified and angered the nation. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

By Bashir Bello

KANO — As part of efforts to tackle the rising threat of plastic pollution, the Kano State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has announced plans to establish a circular economy hub dedicated to recycling plastic waste.

The Director of Climate Change in the ministry, Umar Anka, disclosed this during an event in Kano to mark World Environment Day, organized in partnership with SFH Training Academy, PACE, UNICEF, and the state government.

Anka said the hub would serve as a central platform to train producers and polluters on sustainable waste management practices. It will also promote collaboration among stakeholders to design effective recycling strategies.

“The Ministry is developing a circular economy hub to train producers and polluters,” Anka stated. “The goal is to link stakeholders in a centralized ‘waste village’ where dumped items are sorted and directed to industries or individuals who can use them as raw materials.”

He emphasized the urgent need for the initiative, citing the dangers of unregulated plastic waste and the recent flooding in Mokwa as clear indicators of looming environmental disaster.

“This year’s World Environment Day theme is to end plastic pollution. We must understand we are sitting on a time bomb. Plastic pollution is one of the serious environmental threats we face today,” he warned.

Anka further highlighted the Kano State Government’s environmental priorities under the leadership of Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf and Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Dahir Mohammed Hashim. He said the state has already passed a climate change policy into law and is currently reviewing all environmental regulations to make them more effective.

Economic Potential and Environmental Risks

Dr. Garba Magaji, a consortium partner of the PACE program, revealed that Nigeria produces approximately 6.3 million tons of waste annually, with plastic accounting for about 2.5%. He estimated the potential value of plastic recycling at ₦40 billion, with significant job creation potential.

“It’s time to turn what seems like a threat into economic opportunities,” he said.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Kano, Rahama Farah, issued a stark warning that climate-related challenges could cost Nigeria up to 30% of its GDP if left unaddressed. He also emphasized the impact of climate change on child nutrition and cognitive development.

“Climate change affects children’s nutrition, growth, intelligence, and future productivity. This could have serious consequences for national development,” Farah cautioned.

PACE Team Lead in Kano, Auwalu Hamza, echoed the call for collective action in combating the effects of climate change, while SFH Training Academy Coordinator, Ambassador Dr. Sani Usaini, encouraged the public to acquire skills for transforming household plastic waste into reusable products.

The event concluded with an exhibition showcasing creative and functional items made from recycled plastic waste, reinforcing the value and potential of sustainable waste practices.