World Communication Day: Be agents of hope, Archbishop Martins charges media practitioners

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins

…Tasks FG on Economy and Insecurity

By Olayinka Latona

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on media practitioners to be agents of hope through their reporting and publication. He made this appeal during a special Mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, to mark the 59th World Communication Day, which also coincided with his 66th birthday celebration.

Archbishop Martins drew attention to the 2025 World Communications Day message— the last published message by the late Pope Francis— themed “Share with Gentleness the Hope That Is in Your Heart.”

Highlighting the Papal message, the Archbishop emphasized the need for “disarmed communication” in homes, among nations, and within governance structures.

According to him, “The message of our Holy Father is directed not only to media practitioners but also to everyone who uses social media. He urges media professionals to become communicators of hope. In your reporting, publications, and interactions, you must inspire hope in people.”

He continued: “Despite the troubles around us, we must look beyond the difficulties to offer hope. Without hope, we are merely existing, not truly living. The Holy Father also notes that much of the media is in the hands of a few. He warns against using communication as a weapon—words can be like ammunition, or razors that wound. We must disarm our communication and purify it of aggressiveness.”

Speaking further, Archbishop Martins urged the Federal Government to take more decisive actions to alleviate the widespread suffering of Nigerians. He stressed that government at all levels must move beyond making promises and begin to deliver tangible results.

“We are constantly told that things are improving,” he said. “But the level of despair and lack of hope among the people—especially the youth—is alarming. Many young people are desperate to leave the country, while those who remain are increasingly turning to crime.”

He expressed concern that government narratives often do not reflect the harsh realities people face. “Many citizens are not experiencing the improvement being touted, especially through government propaganda. We urge the government to go beyond rhetoric and take meaningful action.”

He also called on citizens to play their part by holding leaders accountable:

“Often, when leaders say things are improving and we do not speak up, they assume all is well. Therefore, citizens and non-governmental organizations must intensify advocacy efforts for a better society.”