Wizkid, Davido inspired me to do music – Micho Tello

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nigerian artist Micho Tello has credited Afrobeats giants Wizkid and Davido as the key inspirations behind his decision to pursue music professionally. Though he began songwriting at just 11 years old, it was the influence of these two superstars that solidified his path in the industry.

Born Harry Uduak Michael Omoh, and popularly known as Micho Tello or Tha Illest, the young talent hails from Akwa Ibom State but was raised in Warri, Delta State. He developed an early love for music through rap legends like 50 Cent, DMX, and Nigeria’s own MI Abaga, which helped shape his unique fusion of Afropop and Conscious Hip-Hop.

“I started songwriting at 11 but was still trying to develop my pen game,” he recalled. “By 2016, I recorded my first trap/rap song titled 7 Years, inspired by Nasty C. It was well received in my neighborhood, and from then, I knew this was my path.”

A pivotal moment in Micho Tello’s career came when he met Nigerian rap veteran Eedris Abdulkareem, who encouraged him to speak more about the socio-economic struggles in Nigeria. That advice birthed his critically acclaimed Afro Hip-Hop single E De Pain Me, which later won a competition and earned him a feature in The Big Wave Magazine (Ghana) in 2019/2020.

Micho Tello is now preparing to drop two new singles that showcase his versatility. “The first, Why, is an Afropop track with no features. I wanted to show my range—I could be water; I could be fire,” he explained. “The second, Acrimony, is a conscious hip-hop song. It’s deeply personal and raw