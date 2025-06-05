Home » More News » Without me, you would have lost the election, Musk blasts Trump
June 5, 2025

Without me, you would have lost the election, Musk blasts Trump

Elon Musk on Thursday ratcheted up his public spat with Donald Trump, saying the US president would have lost the election without his support.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk said on X. “Such ingratitude.”

