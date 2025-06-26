With what’s going on, I may leave PDP soon — Suswam

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State.

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has declared that he may soon dump the party if the situation is not resolved.

The ex-governor said there’s a possibility that he would dump the party, where he served as a two-term governor and senator for an alternative party.

Suswam’s comment followed PDP’s fresh conflict after Samuel Anyanwu was reinstated as the party’s national publicity secretary.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is not pleased with the development as the party leaders blasted Umar Damagum, the party’s Acting National Chairman, for Anyanwu’s reinstatement.

The NWC., in a statement released on Wednesday, accused Damagum of making statements and taking actions that allegedly undermine the party’s constitutionally recognised structures.

The development compounded the PDP’s long-standing crisis, with party leaders divided over the issues bedevilling the party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Suswam said he’s tired of the lingering crisis in the party.

Asked if he plans to leave the PDP, he said, “There’s a possibility that I will.”

He added that he could move to any alternative party, including the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Kwankwaso is a colleague and a friend. So, there are lots of alternatives.

There is a possibility that I will; there are so many alternatives. There is Labour Party, there’s Alliance for Democracy, there’s NNPP by Kwankwaso.

Asked if he could join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Suswam said he does not rule out the ruling party, saying “APC can be an alternative.”

Vanguard News