With growth I have experienced it means I’m doing something right – Tersy Akpata

By Ayo Onikoyi

Tersy Akpata, an actress best known for her captivating role in the hit series Wura, has opened up about her remarkable journey and gorgeous AMVCA appearance in an interview with Potpourri.

Akpata revealed that the entire ensemble was a delightful surprise orchestrated by her designer.

“Truth be told, my AMVCA outfit was a huge surprise by my designer, from choosing the colour, to the style of outfit, which by the way is my favourite (jumpsuit). Even on set or at home, jumpsuits always get me,” Akpata shared.

“When I got the call from Africa Magic about my invite, I called my designer @Icekorten immediately and they worked magic. In just three days I was asked to come for fittings. I was shocked to my bones and didn’t know what to expect. But goodness, I was blown away with my red carpet outfit because of all the dramatic details it had. My party look was fire. I fell in love; you could tell from how well I rocked it. It’s the intentionality of the entire look. They chose the hair look and sent samples even for my nails. Thanks again Icekorten for saving the day and making me look like the ‘superwoman’ that I am.”

Reflecting on her career so far, Akpata described her journey in one word: inspiring. “My journey is inspiring because every single stage I have crossed has taught me a lesson that I’m not at the same spot where I started. The growth I have experienced is an assurance that I’m doing something right and I’ll get there in due time.”

The talented actress also spoke about the life lessons Nollywood has taught her, emphasizing patience, resilience, and the importance of value. She credits her unwavering motivation to her faith and passion for acting.

“God and my passion for this craft keep me going. There have been times where one would ask, ‘Why do you still show up even with all the stress that comes with your job?’ I just tell them, ‘I love my job.’ It’s a phenomenal feeling to do what you love.”