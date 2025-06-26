Wike takes subtle dig at Obi over claim of Spartan lifestyle

…Says, Anambra politician served cristal champagne to guests

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday took a subtle dig at a former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi over the latter’s claim of leading a spartan lifestyle and not given to luxury like his contemporaries.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal, Wike recalled the glorious days of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and how he had joined a delegation to Anambra State where their host served them Cristal Brut, some form of expensive champagne.

Obi had in 2017 shortly after leaving the Anambra Government House claimed he had only one wristwatch which he had worn for 17 years.

Speaking at The Platform, a programme organized by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Mr Obi said he also had two pairs of black shoes which he travels with always.

“I have said it to Nigerians, Peter Obi wears only black shoes, and I have two pairs of them, and I travel with them”, Obi had said, referring to his austere lifestyle.

However, Wike urged politicians to practice what they preach. He said; “I will tell you something. When PDP had no problem, we went to Anambra state for a gubernatorial campaign and when we finished that campaign, we went to somebody’s house. I just sat down. Come and see the best of drinks, this and that. So, I called him, I said you are providing cristal champagne here but every day, you tell people that you wear only one shoe, you carry your own bag, only you. But look at champagne here. Not just champagne, cristal.

“Why do we deceive Nigerians? Why can’t we tell ourselves the simple truth?What you preach is not what you practice. And you know, we like to hear such things but that is being deceitful.

And these are the kind of things that I tell Nigerians, look, don’t allow people to deceive you. People who are preaching that they care for you, they don’t care for you, they don’t think about you. They only try to use you to climb”.

Wike said the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal would solve a lot of transportation and a security challenges along the Nyanya-Karu axis, praising the president for always working to satisfy Nigerians.

He restated his earlier promise to replicate the feat in Bwari and Gwagwalada, saying he is working for all residents whether high or low.