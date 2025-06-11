Wike says Tinubu’s good works have killed coalition

President Bola Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure development drive, saying his “good works have killed coalition in Nigeria.”

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 election, opposition figures led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have established a coalition to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Wike believes Tinubu’s performance has disrupted the move by opposition politicians.

While speaking at the official commissioning of roads in the nation’s capital, Wike said some people are not happy with the president despite his performance.

He said, “Some people, whatever you do, will not be happy; many of them were born not to be happy.

“Under Tinubu, contractors now have confidence in the government. Your good works have killed the coalition in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has declared that even though the FCT minister is not yet a member of the APC, the party is open to receiving him whenever he decides to switch.

Tinubu stated this when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District.

He said the APC would continue to be in a joyous mood with Wike while the party’s rivals would continue to writhe in pain.

