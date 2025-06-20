Wike promises infrastructure in Wassa for relocation of Apo mechanics

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised to provide critical infrastructure in Wassa District to facilitate the relocation of Apo Mechanics traders and dealers.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, while inaugurating a committee to facilitate the relocation of the traders and dealers to their permanent site in Wassa District.

The minister, who would chair the committee, has the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Director of Development Control, Director of Land, Director of Urban and Regional Planning as members.

Other members are the Director of Survey and Director of Resettlement and Compensation.

Wike noted that several administrations had promised to evacuate the traders and dealers occupying a section of the Outer Southern Expressway corridor to their permanent site in Wassa but failed.

He added that the President Bola Tinubu administration had promised to relocate the traders and dealers, adding that the administration had begun processes to fulfil the promise.

“It’s been promise on promise since 2011 without fulfilment, but Tinubu has promised, and the process has begun.

“As part of the process, on June 27, together with the leaders of Apo Mechanics, we will all visit Wassa, to see the permanent site for the relocation.

“This will enable us to decide on the needed critical infrastructure to be put in place to facilitate your relocation.

“This collective effort is to ensure that Tinubu’s promise is fulfilled,” he said.

The minister advised the traders and the dealers against fighting among themselves, stressing that they would achieve more if they work together.

He pointed out that one of the businesses of the government was to make people happy, adding that the FCT Administration would do everything possible to make the Apo traders and dealers happy.