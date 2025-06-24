Wike opening Abuja for businesses, housing, investment – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is opening the territory for businesses, housing and investment.

Tinubu said this in Abuja on Tuesday, while inaugurating the right-hand service carriageway of the Inter Northern Expressway (INEX) from Ring Road III to Outer Northern Expressway, ONEX (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

The project was among the 10 so far inaugurated, out of the 17 projects outlined for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in Office.

Represented by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the president described the newly constructed INEX as a “critical piece” of the Federal Territory Master Plan.

He added that the road was designed to ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents and businesses in the city.

He commended the FCT Administration led by Wike, for his vision and commitment to quality and timely execution of projects.

“What you have contributed to something larger than the roadway; you have contributed to the future of our capital.

“This vital carriageway we inaugurated today is not just a road; It is a symbol of progress and a reflection of my administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“An agenda committed to building infrastructure that serves the people, unlocks economic potential and supports sustainable development,” he said.

Tinubu pointed out that as traffic volume increases in the FCT, and across the satellite towns, it has become imperative for continuous expansion and maintenance of critical routes.

This road, he said, would not only connect key junctions, but also facilitate safer and faster movement within Abuja transportation corridors.

“It will open more opportunities for businesses, housing, and investment in the adjoining districts.

“It is quite apt to say that projects like these are a testament to what we can achieve when planning, execution and leadership are aligned with purpose.

“We are determined to replicate these sources in every part of the country with roads, bridges, railways and more ensuring that no region is left behind,” he added.

Earlier, Wike said that the 16-kilometre road was awarded in 2014 at the cost of N7 billion but was executed and completed by the current administration at N31 billion due to inflation and variation.

He said that the completion of the project was in line with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, to complete ongoing projects that would impact the life and the economy of the people.

He commended Tinubu for the commitment to making sure that a project of this nature was concluded.

“This is the industrial site of Abuja. The Industrial Park is somewhere close, and the developer had not been encouraged until the Tinubu Administration rescued the situation.

“The Industrial Park, when completed, will create 40,000 direct jobs. If we are able to give them support, some of the problems will be solved,” he said.

The minister emphasised that road infrastructure was the driver of any economic growth, stressing that investors would come when there were roads.

He noted that Tinubu has done quite well for the residents and for the development of Abuja and appealed for his continued support.

“I will continue to do the best under the renewed hop agenda for the interest of our country and for the interest of Abuja,” he said.

On her part, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noted that the project was another testimony to Tinubu administration’s resolve to deliver impactful and people-centred governance.

Mahmoud said that the road would serve as a symbol of collective determination to build a better, more connected, and more prosperous Nigeria under Tinubu.

Mr Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, said that the INEX was the primary road that bound the inner development corridor of the northern flank of the city.

Dauda said that the full scope of the road in the Abuja Master Plan from Maitama to ONEX was a 32.5 kilometre, 10-lane expressway.

He said that the road was planned to consist of two main carriageways of three lanes each and two service carriageways of two lanes each.

“The Master Plan provides that the expressway commences at Maitama by the IBB Golf Course, traverses through the Central Area, passing between the National Mosque and the Yar’adua Centre in Phase I and continues through Phase II of the city to Wuye and Dakibiyu Districts.

“It then proceeds to Phase III and Phase IV, through the Idu Industrial Area and terminates at ONEX,” he said.

He said that the road was being developed in stages with the first phase being the right-hand carriageway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III, adding that the second stage was the section being inaugurated.