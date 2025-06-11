Wike not yet in APC but we enjoy his work — Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, for delivering critical infrastructure despite not being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday while commissioning the Arterial Road N16 and other adjoining roads in the Katampe District of Abuja.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of my party, not yet, but the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him, because we enjoy him in singing, ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,’” the President said.

The event, attended by top-ranking lawmakers, former governors, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic corps, marked the official commissioning of Arterial Road N16, linking Shehu Shagari Way (Ring Road 1) to Wole Soyinka Way (Arterial Road N20), including a newly completed interchange and supporting infrastructure in Katampe.

Tinubu noted that the road project, long abandoned despite its strategic role in the Abuja Master Plan, has now been transformed under the leadership of the FCT Minister.

“This project represents more than a stretch of asphalt,” he said. “It affirms our commitment to urban transformation under our Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The President emphasised that his administration, since taking office in May 2023, has pursued a governance philosophy based on reform and regeneration.

“Today, we’ve seen tangible proof of that philosophy in action,” he said. “What was once missing as a link is now a modern, functional and durable infrastructure.”

Tinubu described the infrastructure as a national necessity, not a luxury, and declared that the completed road would help decongest traffic in Central Abuja, boost connectivity to emerging districts like Katampe and Jahi, and spur housing and business development.

“Infrastructure is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity,” he said. “There is no way industrialisation will flourish without good roads.”

The President also acknowledged the cooperation of relocated communities, clarifying that no land was forcefully taken.

“They told me how cooperative you were. You were relocated, not that we grabbed the land,” he said.

He further praised the FCT Administration for ensuring peaceful resettlement and fair compensation, thanking the traditional rulers and residents for their understanding.

Tinubu lauded Wike’s leadership style, stating that such a project could only be achieved through teamwork.

“The Honorable Minister could not achieve this alone without your collaboration. You have proved that teamship is the hallmark of good leadership,” he said.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue building roads, power, rail, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure across all sectors.

“The road belongs to the community and citizens of Abuja and us as the federal government. I urge you to protect it and use it wisely. The government has played its part. We did not ignore it. We did not worry about protest,” he said.