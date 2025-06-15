Wike leads former PDP governors to Tinubu

From left: Ayodele Fayose, Nyesom WIke, President Bola Tinubu, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike led three former PDP governors to President Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, included Wike’s close allies in the PDP and members of the defunct G5, a group that that broke rank with the party leadership during the build up to the 2023 election.

Present at the meeting was Ayodele Fayose, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu, former governors of Ekiti, Benue and Abia States respectively.

The specifics of their discussions were not disclosed but the meeting is believed to be a move toward political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It would be recalled that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Wike led the G5 governors to work against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors, who opposed Atiku’s emergence as the party’s candidate argued that the party’s presidential ticket should have been zoned to the South.

The crisis that ensued prompted the G5 governors to support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After winning the election, Tinubu appointed Wike as the Minister of the FCT.

