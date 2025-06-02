Wike: I’ve not seen anyone who will sack me from PDP

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike has hit back at his political critics, particularly those seeking his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he has not seen anyone who will nullify his membership.

The minister made the declaration on Monday in Abuja during a media parley.

He said, “I am still in PDP. I worked hard for the party. I have not seen anybody who will have the guts to tell me, Wike, you are not a member of the party. Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me?” he queried.

Details later…