Wike/Fubara Reconciliation: Stakeholders call for restoration of democratic institutions

*We’ve agreed to work together—Wike

*Peace has returned in Rivers — Fubara

By Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor, P/Harcourt

Critical stakeholders in the Rivers State politics have hailed the effort of President Bola Tinubu in brokering a lasting peace between the suspended Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike. They, however, proposed that with the reconciliation, democratic institutions in the oil rich State should be restored.

It’s a welcome devt—Omenazu, ISSJHR boss

The President of the International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights, ISSJHR, Dr Jackson Omenazu, described the reconciliation as a welcome development adding that the people of Rivers State have suffered a great deal because of their unfounded differences.

Omenazu said: “We at the international Society for Social Justice and Human Rights advocate sustainable peace in the state. We call on all parties inclusive of the state assembly to see the overall interest of the state above partisan and parochial interest.

“We demand that the governor be allowed to conduct local government elections in line with the Constitution. We reject the imposition of RSIEC chairman from Cross River state on the state democratic institution as it undermines state independence in the federating structure. We call on the National Assembly to dismiss such unconstitutional approach. We also call on the governor to abide by the tenets of democracy by allowing the House of Assembly do their legislative duties without executive hindrances.”

Tinubu is a true democrat—Ambakederimo, Ijaw leader

A foremost Ijaw Leader, Joseph Ambakederimo expressed excitement that all suspended democratic institutions in the state would begin to function maximally.

Ambakederimo said: “We applaud the president for his resilience. His initiative to reconcile the warring factions is to the best interest of Rivers people and a clear demonstration that President Tinubu is a true democrat. With the reconciliation, time is now ripe for the President to reinstate Governor Fubara. We want to see this happen in a matter of days”.

Reconciliation should lead to Fubara ‘s reinstatement —Tariah

Also commenting on the development, a former media aide to Wike, Opunabo Inkor Tariah advised that whatever agreement that must have been presented before Governor Fubara should not be that which is skewed to benefit the FCT Minister to the detriment of the Rivers people. Inkor-Tariah expressed hope that with the truce “the President would bring back the governor within a week at the most.” He said: “We know that agreement has been made. I want to believe that the governor will not agree to anything that will be inimical to the people of the state. The interest of Rivers State must be paramount above all pecuniary interest”.

It’s way forward —Robinson, ex-PANDEF spokesperson

Similarly, the leader of Concerned Citizens of Rivers State, Mr Ken Robinson, who is a former Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, called on President Tinubu to, as soon as possible, commence the process of restoring all democratic structures in the state.

Robinson said: “The governor had said he would do anything in the interest of peace. As the Convener of the Concerned Citizens of Rivers State, we applauded the governor when he made that statement, but unfortunately, certain interests that were not in the interest of Rivers State scuttled the governor’s intentions. “Now that they have successfully reached another resolution, with the help of the President, we hope that all parties would abide by the concessions made to reach this reconciliation. So that the Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.

“The Administrator will not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.

“This declaration has been published in the Federal Gazette, a copy of which has been forwarded to the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution. It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State by awakening all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.”