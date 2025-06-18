Wife seeks divorce over husband’s alleged irresponsible behaviour

File image for illustration.

One Sherifat Bamidele on Wednesday asked an Area Court, Centre-Igboro, in Ilorin to divorce his marriage to her husband Suleiman Popoola, for alleged ‘irresponsible behaviour’.

Bamidele told the court that she got married to Popoola in line with Islamic rites on March 2024.

She alleged that her husband does not provide for her and the child she took to the marriage, adding that she finances the bills at home.

“I am the one that pays for house rent, feeding, house maintenance and takes care of the child I brought from home.

“I am tired of this type of life style and want divorce,” she said.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, adjourned the case until Aug. 12, for mention.

Vanguard News