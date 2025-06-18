Why Nigeria, other African countries must embrace energy sovereignty — FG, APPO, others

Oil-pipeline

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Leading voices in Africa’s oil and gas industry have made a compelling case for energy sovereignty, urging Nigeria and other African countries to reclaim control of their natural resources, redefine their energy narratives, and break free from exploitative global frameworks.

At the heart of the call was Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), who spoke passionately during the 2025 Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS) and the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

He decried the continent’s continued dependence on foreign markets, technologies, and policies, stressing that Africa must stop perpetuating an illusion of global equality in energy.

“For too long, we’ve been led to believe we are too poor to use the very energy beneath our feet. How can a continent that hosts the largest number of people without modern energy be comfortable exporting 45% of its gas and 75% of its oil?” Ibrahim said.

He highlighted stark disparities between Africa and developed nations, citing that Nigeria, despite its vast population and landmass, has a gas and oil pipeline network of just 12,000 km compared to France’s 45,000 km — a country with one-third Nigeria’s population.

“This infrastructure deficit is one of the clearest signs that we are not doing enough to empower our own economies,” he stated.

Ibrahim also presented a roadmap APPO is pursuing to address three key challenges posed by the global energy transition: financing, technology, and markets.

APPO, he said, has partnered with Afreximbank to establish the Africa Energy Bank, headquartered in Abuja, to provide home-grown financing.

Additionally, regional centers of excellence are being developed to reduce technological dependence, and continental gas pipeline infrastructure is being planned with bodies like the Central African Business Energy Forum (CABEF) and CEMAC to open up African energy markets.

“The truth is, those we rely on are abandoning fossil fuels. If we don’t take charge, we’ll be left with trillions of cubic feet of untapped gas in the ground,” Ibrahim warned.

Echoing these sentiments, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), emphasized that Africa must define a unique, just, and equitable energy transition.

He championed natural gas as a key transition fuel, citing its role in power generation, industrialization, and poverty alleviation.

“In Nigeria, our ‘Decade of Gas’ is a deliberate strategy to unlock gas for power, transportation, and industry. But we cannot do this alone. Africa needs cross-border cooperation and shared infrastructure,” he said.

Ekpo underlined ongoing initiatives like the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and Trans-Saharan ventures as symbols of economic resilience.

However, he stressed that without innovation and inclusive participation, the continent risks falling behind.

“We must innovate relentlessly and include broadly. African scientists and engineers must lead the way in low-carbon technology and digital energy solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), reiterated the agency’s commitment to fostering human capital and policy discourse in Nigeria’s energy space.

Speaking at the OLEF forum, Aminu said PTDF’s consistent support for the forum reflects its dedication to sustainable energy growth through technology, strategy, and partnerships.

“We believe energy security is achievable only through local capacity, resilient supply chains, and innovation-driven policy,” he said.

Collectively, the speakers emphasized that Africa’s energy future lies in sovereignty, self-reliance, and strategic regional collaboration.