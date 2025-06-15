Why l want to be Ondo APC Chairman — Olabimtan

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan was a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly. He later became the assembly’s Speaker. He’s presently the Executive Chairman, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, ODSUBEB. In this interview, Olabimtan talks about his experiences working with two state governors, political journey, why he’s interested in becoming the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the best man to occupy the position, amongst other things in the polity. Excerpts:

You’re formerly a labor leader and now a political office holder. Which of these two roles do you find more challenging and fulfilling?Both are challenging and fulfilling in their own ways. As a labor leader I was more responsible to my colleagues and their agitation for better working standard and environment. Whereas, as a political leader, I am now responsible to my entire society. Though as labor leaders we were always at cross-purposes with the government back then, which could be very challenging but each time we successfully pushed our request through the sense of fulfillment was better experienced than imagined. As a labor leader the expectations of my colleagues from me were limited and straightforward in nature contrary to the endless expectations from a political leader. One of the challenges of a political leader is the inability to satisfy countless contending voices at the same time. Imagine you having to share 10 units of raw eggs for 100 different households. The danger in this is that all the 100 households want to be satisfied at the same time. That’s the daily struggle of political leaders. Nevertheless, we will continue to make meaningful impacts within the available resources. My daily prayer is that God should continue to use me for His glory and to put smiles on the faces of as many people as possible.

You’ve worked with two governors, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and presently working with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. What are your experiences?

No interview will be enough for me to answer this question because I can write a book on each of them. I hope to do justice to this question some day when I publish my memoir. God in His greatness didn’t create two humans to be 100 percent the same, not even twins. Therefore, I will say that both governors have different unique features. Despite this reality both were and are passionate about the development of Ondo State. The late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and I were acquaintances before his foray into active politics. Fate brought us closer when I joined the APC in 2014. Even though both of use contested the APC primaries of 2016 together I gladly accepted to serve as the Director General of his campaign because of our shared passion for the development of Ondo State. He shared some of his dreams for our state with me and because some of his plans tallied with my campaign promises it was easier for me to join hands with him. I saw in him, the determination to make a difference, not only in infrastructural development but also in the lives of our people. Akeredolu was a purposeful leader with sheer determination to make life and living more comfortable for our people, not only in Ondo State but also in the Southwest and Nigeria as a whole. Aketi did his best for us! May God reward his good work with eternal rest and continue to bless his family. Before the manifestation of the “Lucky” name of the incumbent governor, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and I were jolly good fellows and confidants.

The bond between us became stronger when the late Governor Akeredolu picked and anointed him as his Deputy. We worked closely together all through the electioneering process of the second term election of Governor Akeredolu. This brought us closer and availed me more in-depth knowledge about the true characters of, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. Beyond the rhetoric I can attest to the fact that Ondo State is indeed truly lucky at the moment to have the incumbent as our governor. Ondo people should expect a more impactful dividend of democracy through inclusive government. Under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo State is having the best of attention in Education, health, infrastructural development, and improved security architecture. I am sure that Governor Aiyedatiwa will leave Ondo state better than he met it. Without mincing words, I can tell you that both Governors Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa were the best for Ondo State at their respective times. On a lighter mood, there are two major differences between my two Governors. Akeredolu is bluntly outspoken and somehow predictive. Aiyedatiwa is subtly reserved and resolute.

Why are you interested in becoming the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress?

My interest in the chairmanship position of the Ondo State APC is to further strengthen my support for our dear Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He has started well, as aforementioned, what he need next is a united, formidable and stable political party structure to back him up, and that is what I hope to bring on board if considered. I am sure you, asked me, why APC chairman because I am currently the chairman of Ondo SUBEB. As aforementioned, I am interested in this position to join hands with Mr. Governor to strengthen the APC in Ondo State. Governor Aiyedatiwa in his wisdom retained me as the chairman of Ondo SUBEB for which I am grateful.

To whom much is given, much should be expected! It will gladden my heart to support the governor further by managing the affairs of our political party in Ondo State for him after the current chairman. You will agree with me that development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere. Lagos state is politically stable and developing at enviable pace because of the political tranquility of the APC over there. We need such political tranquility within the Ondo State APC to enable Mr. Governor to face governance without distractions. My number one interest is for my Governor to succeed and for my party to be more united and stable. There is the need for us to strengthen the bond between our elected officials and the electorate. My quest to make the party a true vehicle through which our people can understand, embrace and appreciate government policies, programs and activities informed my decision. That is why I am showing interest in the chairmanship of the Ondo State APC.

No fewer than five party leaders have signified interest in this position. What are your chances?

Yes five persons have showed interest because our party, the APC is a party with a very strong political culture from the Action Group, led by the sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The national leader of the APC as at today is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The leader of the APC in Ondo State, to the glory of God, is Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. His Excellency, Abdullahi Ganduje is the present national Chairman of the APC because President believes that with him as the national chairman there will be cohesiveness and tranquility at the national level. The current influx of political bigwigs into the APC from other parties across the country evinced the fact that indeed Ganduje is a round peg in a round hole.

The next chairman of the Ondo State APC will be at the discretion of the state leader of the party, in person of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

For him to enjoy utmost loyalty that President Tinubu is enjoying from Ganduje Governor Aiyedatiwa have to be interested in who lead the APC in Ondo State. For him also to face governance squarely without unnecessary distraction through political rancor the Governor will surely pay special attention to who becomes the next chairman of his political party. However, the governor isn’t going to pick or endorse who doesn’t have interest in the management of the party structure. Therefore, in my opinion, we that are showing interest in the chairmanship now are just making the job easier for Mr. Governor. Instead of him searching or looking for the next chairman for Ondo State APC, all he need to do is to critically study and analyze the background, character, experience, exposure, equanimity and capability of all the aspirants and, in his judgement, pick the best for our party, the APC, in Ondo State. It’s that simple!

You were part of the recent meeting of APC leaders from Akoko where President Bola Ahmed received massive support. It was a gathering of stakeholders of APC in Akoko-land. As you rightly posited, encomiums were showered on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for what they have respectively done so far. Every well-meaning Nigerian can see the positive impacts of the Tinubu’s administration. We are not totally out of the wood yet, but we are far away from where we were before. Evidence abound as well that Governor Aiyedatiwa is making the best of his God given opportunity to lead Ondo State at this point. The two leaders deserve nothing but our utmost cooperation. That is the summary of the resolution of the Akoko meeting you just mentioned.

People believe that you are too blunt and could be very resolute. How true are these assumptions?

I have heard these from people several times and I have never denied the fact that I am principled. Being principled come with lots of discipline, dedication and sacrifice. What is termed as blunt and resolute simply means I am straightforward and cannot be easily manipulated, which are actually good attributes. Victor Olabimtan is a functional team player that will never derail for no just reasons. Majority of our people like rules to be bent in their favor and sometimes come up with requests that are not in tandem with my convictions. When such request is turned down you will be tagged as unyielding. If we are pursuing a cause as a team and somebody want me to jettison the struggle in order to derail the process or betray my people, I can be stubbornly unyielding. It was instances like this that led to my incarceration, for which some people still tagged me as stubborn till today. On my part, I simply like to uphold team spirit in the overall best interest of the majority. There are several routes that lead to Lagos from Akure. If we all agreed to take Ondo-Ore-Shagamu road to Lagos, and we already journeyed halfway through before somebody suddenly ask us to go back to take Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan road for no just cause, I will definitely resist such detour, even at the risk of standing alone. I respect and adhere strictly to collective responsibility in the overall interest of the people. Naturally, I am unyielding to attempt to compromise due process. My stubbornness is just my own way of expressing strong, unwavering determination and conviction, often in a positive light. Simply put, it is my ability to stick to my goals and beliefs, even when faced with consequences. Despite my imperfections, people will readily tell you that Victor Olabimtan is a loyal, reliable and dependable person. That’s an incontrovertible truth about me.

You have been in active politics since 2003. You started with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014. What are the major differences between the two political parties?

I joined active politics in 2003, but I was no stranger to the UPN, SDP and UNCP before the advent of the present democracy. Each of the 2 political parties, APC and PDP, that you mentioned have their own uniqueness. Even though some people are of the opinion that there is no difference between the 2 parties, but I disagree. There are many differences between the APC and PDP. I will mention just 2 or 3 because of time. One of the major differences is tradition! APC have the tradition of inspiring loyalty which the party inherited from the defunct Action Group (AG) and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Another main difference is party cohesiveness. The APC is strong in party and success’ management. Since the return of democracy in 1999 to Nigeria have you ever heard of division in the APC and its forebears? Despite human imperfections and diverse nature of members, the APC always have a way of settling its internal rancor and overcome dispute occasioned hurdles. The APC is also different in governance and policies implementation.

You served as the Director General for the late Governor Akeredolu governorship campaign twice. You were also involved in the Aiyedatiwa’s campaign. What’s your strategy?

I’ll ascribe everything to the special grace of God. There is really no strategy other that sheer commitment to every given assignment. I am just blessed with political leaders and associates that appreciate every of my little efforts. Luckily for me, my relationship with both governors preceded their governorship campaigns. Therefore, in a way, our previous interactions and encounters must have influenced their decisions to so engaged me. May God bless the soul of my late brother and friend, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, who against all odds made me the Director General of His campaign twice. The 2 campaigns were exciting and fulfilling experiences that I’ll forever cherish. The incumbent Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa also in his wisdom appreciated my modest efforts and decided to get me actively involved in his campaign. I took up these assignments with the utmost dedication and I am glad that each of the processes produced excellent results. I thank both Governors for giving me the opportunity to be part of their success stories. As aforementioned, these aren’t because of any particular strategy but by the special grace of Almighty God.

Your political journey started as a member of Ondo state House of Assembly. You later became the Speaker, Ondo State TESCOM Chairman, Federal commissioner, Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu and currently Ondo State SUBEB Chairman. How did you do it?

I will again ascribe this to the grace and glory of God Almighty. My political journey started with my leader and mentor, late Dr. Olusegun Kokumo Agagu. He was my political pathfinder for which I am eternally grateful. I called him my adopted elder brother because our relationship was and still beyond politics. He was an elder brother in the true sense of it. I was elected as a member of Ondo State House of Assembly when he was also elected as our Governor. I became House of Assembly Speaker during his first term. In his second term he appointed me as the Chairman of TESCOM. After he left office, he also influenced my appointment as a federal commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission where I represented Edo, Ekiti and Ondo State. Governor Akeredolu on his part appointed me as his Special Adviser before reappointing me as the Chairman of Ondo SUBEB. The incumbent governor, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his wisdom decided to retain me, for which I am grateful to him. As aforementioned, all of these are made possible because I am blessed with political leaders and associates that appreciate my modest contributions. I will forever cherish these three governors for their amazing impacts in my political journey. Whatever political goodwill people ascribe to my name now is because each of these governors gave me the opportunity to serve and make my own positive contribution to the growth and development of our people.

Your tenure as the Special Adviser on Community Development under late gov Akeredolu, was adjudged to be docile. How do you react to this allegation?

It is actually not an allegation but a statement of fact! However, those who alleged knew nothing about the cause of that noticeable seeming inactiveness. I’ll forever be grateful to His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of blessed memory, not only because he allowed me to work with him but because of his passion for the good of Ondo State. Aketi appointed me as his Special Adviser on Community Development to fulfil one of his dreams for Ondo State. He wanted to reduce rural-to-urban migration in Ondo State by making the rural areas more exciting and comfortable to live in through the provision of social amenities like rural road, potable water, electricity, standard markets, etc. He shared this dream with his bosom friend, a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, of Oyo State, Otunba Dele Adigun and myself. We jointly came up with a working document to enable him actualize these laudable goals. The target was to transform selected rural locations across every LGA of Ondo State. Aketi in his wisdom then appointed me to superintend over the implementation of this noble idea. Unfortunately, the ideas didn’t see the light of the day, eventually.

Why, if I may ask?

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. That’s why I always tell people that our leaders need more of our prayer than condemnation. We are governed by humans, not spirit and therefore they cannot read our minds. The biggest challenge of leaders is that they receive countless conflicting advice on every issue. Two things led to the jettisoning of that laudable idea as conceived by my late Governor: political sabotage and economic meltdown. Some people weren’t comfortable with the mutual respect and cordial relationship between me and Aketi. They told him series of lies against me, especially, that I may use the community development agenda to promote myself and afterward work against his second term ambition. This made the governor slow down on the implementation of the agenda contrary to his initial plan to hit the ground running with his community development agenda immediately after his inauguration. As our people say, no matter how far a lie travels the truth will always catch up with it one day. Aketi eventually found out that my loyalty to him was absolute. However, by the time the truth prevailed the global economic meltdown was already having its toll on all the layers of government, and Ondo State was not excepted. Luckily, Ondo State embraced the World Bank RAMP (Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project) initiative to solve some rural roads problems. Eventually, when about to start his second term campaign Aketi made me his Special Adviser political and afterward Director General of his second term campaign, the position which I held with candor brilliantly to the glory of God.

How do you feel about the lie that was told against you?

Sincerely, I was not disturbed because I have steeled myself against such. I was only pained that they derailed a good plan for selfish interest. Unfortunately, as it was in the beginning, so it is now, and so shall it be forever. So far you are still alive and relevant in the scheme of things you are bound to attract enemies and detractors. There are people whose stock in trade is to run others down for cheap political gains without thinking of the consequences of their actions on the generality of the people. It takes just one repeated lie to damage reputation or derail laudable plans. When a lie is repeated by multiple people it starts to sound like the truth. That’s why you see some leaders that are very slow in taking actions. As aforementioned, we should continue to pray for our leaders for God to guide and lead them right.

Your recent birthday celebration revealed more about your unionism and political struggles. Looking back, do you have any regret?

I knew from the start, when I decided to get actively involved in labor struggles that it wasn’t going to be bed of roses. Naturally, as ordinary citizens people don’t like to be questioned or challenged about their actions or inactions. Therefore, as a labor leader, my team and I were not surprised when the then Ondo State government tried to resist or frustrate our quest for better working standard for teachers. Whatever persecution or hardship I experienced back then were part of the expectations. Unionism and political struggles are about leadership, responsibility and sacrifice. As a leader, you mobilize and organize your members; you take responsibility for their wellbeing and actions; and sacrifice your pleasure, where necessary, to achieve the overall aims and objectives of your group. Looking back now, I can joyfully tell you that I have no regret, whatsoever, over the quests of my team and I to make working environment and life more conducive for teachers. Whenever I visit any school now and see radiant and good looking teachers, some with their personal cars you cant understand how fulfilled I feel. We can all boldly see now that teachers’ gains are no longer in heaven. They can now work and enjoy good life like their contemporaries in other sectors. To answer your question, therefore, I have no regret! On the other hand, I feel fulfilled. According to the words of our Lord Jesus Christ in the book of Mathew (5:10), “Blessed are those persecuted for righteousness sake…” Persecution for righteousness, as described in Mathew 5:10, refers to being wrongly treated, even suffering, because of one’s adherence to what is considered right, just, and in accordance to the will of God. I wasn’t persecuted or incarcerated for any crime. Rather I was persecuted for standing with and defending the best interest of my people. If the opportunity presents itself again tomorrow, I will always take sides with the people.