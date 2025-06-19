Why I invited Ogun NNPP chieftain Ajadi to join Oyo politics — Olopoeeyan

…Says Ajadi should help develop his father’s homeland

By Adeola Badru

A former South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeeyan, has called on the party’s former Ogun State governorship candidate, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, to redirect his political efforts to Oyo State, his paternal home.

Olopoeeyan made this appeal during Ajadi’s courtesy visit to his residence in the Idi-Ape/Basorun area of Ibadan, saying Ajadi’s political experience and community-driven projects in Ogun State could be of immense benefit to Oyo State.

The Ibadan-born politician, who revealed that he has quietly returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will soon make a formal declaration, said he believes Ajadi has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the development of his father’s homeland.

“Ajadi has made considerable contributions politically and through community empowerment in Ogun State, which is his mother’s state. But I believe it is time for him to look homeward and play an active role in Oyo politics,” Olopoeeyan stated.

He described Ajadi as a loyal party man and expressed hope that the younger politician would support him in his new political journey.

Ajadi, in response, expressed surprise at the call to shift his political base but said he was open to the idea. He acknowledged Olopoeeyan as a mentor and said any decision would follow wide consultations.

“I was surprised that our discussion focused on me relocating my political activity to Oyo. My father is a well-known figure in Oja Igbo, and Alhaji Olopoeeyan advised me to start serving from my roots,” he said.

Ajadi emphasized that his commitment to public service goes beyond political boundaries.

“Politics, for me, is about service to the people. Whether in Ogun or Oyo, my passion for improving lives remains constant. I strongly believe that those whom God has blessed should find ways to give back,” he added.

Ajadi’s possible involvement in Oyo politics could signal new political alignments in the state, especially with the backing of influential figures like Olopoeeyan.